Steve Witkoff revealed details of Ukraine-US negotiations in Florida

$43.9650.50
ukenru
March 21, 12:15 PM • 18177 views
Russia wanted to stage an assassination attempt on Orban before the elections in Hungary - WP
Exclusive
March 21, 08:53 AM • 42377 views
Why China still doesn't risk attacking Taiwan
March 21, 12:55 AM • 42905 views
Kremlin prepares large-scale repressions after the end of the war in Ukraine - Reuters
Exclusive
March 20, 05:00 PM • 62178 views
How Ukrainians find happiness during the great war: figures, facts, and advice from a psychotherapist
Exclusive
March 20, 03:55 PM • 88054 views
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
March 20, 02:50 PM • 45968 views
The first phase of Russia's spring-summer offensive failed - what's next?
March 20, 01:46 PM • 43110 views
228 Ukrainian specialists have already been sent to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
March 20, 01:36 PM • 35129 views
Ukraine wants to know the dates for the upcoming trilateral meeting at a bilateral meeting with the US - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 20, 01:16 PM • 53659 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
March 20, 12:29 PM • 21118 views
SBS destroyed Russian Ka-52 with an FPV drone in Donetsk region - "Madyar" showed videoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+2°
1.6m/s
78%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 14625 views
Slovakia may block EU loan for Ukraine in the future - FicoMarch 21, 04:15 PM • 6732 views
UOC-KP announced the election of a new patriarch, Archbishop Nikodym of SumyMarch 21, 05:47 PM • 6942 views
"I'm glad he's dead" - Trump reacted to the death of former FBI Director Mueller, who investigated him06:27 PM • 7490 views
Szijjártó regularly reported to Lavrov during EU meetings - WP06:41 PM • 5458 views
Publications
Should you buy an air fryer - pros, cons, and nuances of choiceMarch 21, 09:28 AM • 25440 views
Aries: zodiac sign characteristics, personality traits, and compatibilityMarch 21, 07:06 AM • 25768 views
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
March 20, 03:55 PM • 88052 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
Exclusive
March 20, 01:16 PM • 53659 views
When will the cherry blossoms bloom in Uzhhorod and what else is worth seeing in the city?PhotoMarch 20, 12:40 PM • 51661 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 14677 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 19988 views
Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn childVideoMarch 20, 05:17 PM • 20107 views
Bruce Willis celebrates 71st birthday: rare photos with granddaughter and family support despite illnessPhotoMarch 20, 03:18 PM • 24094 views
IEA advises working from home and flying less due to rising energy pricesMarch 20, 02:28 PM • 22137 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
Lancet (loitering munition)
Fox News

Steve Witkoff revealed details of Ukraine-US negotiations in Florida

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2508 views

The delegations discussed resolving issues to bring a peace agreement closer. According to Witkoff, the discussion focused on "narrowing and resolving remaining issues to move closer to a comprehensive peace agreement."

Steve Witkoff revealed details of Ukraine-US negotiations in Florida

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff commented on the Ukrainian-American talks held on Saturday in Florida. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, in addition to him, the American delegation included US President's advisor Jared Kushner, White House senior advisor Josh Grunbaum, and State Department senior policy advisor Chris Curran.

The US and Ukrainian delegations held constructive meetings as part of ongoing mediation efforts, the discussions of which focused on narrowing and resolving remaining issues to move closer to a comprehensive peace agreement.

- Witkoff said.

He also welcomed "continued cooperation on resolving outstanding issues" and thanked Donald Trump "for his continued leadership in advancing efforts."

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported that the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida continued discussions on key issues and further steps within the negotiation track.

Trilateral talks on ending the war in Ukraine may resume in the near future - Zelenskyy19.03.26, 17:11 • 4605 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
United States Department of State
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Florida