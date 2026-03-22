Steve Witkoff revealed details of Ukraine-US negotiations in Florida
Kyiv • UNN
The delegations discussed resolving issues to bring a peace agreement closer. According to Witkoff, the discussion focused on "narrowing and resolving remaining issues to move closer to a comprehensive peace agreement."
US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff commented on the Ukrainian-American talks held on Saturday in Florida. This was reported by UNN.
Details
According to the diplomat, in addition to him, the American delegation included US President's advisor Jared Kushner, White House senior advisor Josh Grunbaum, and State Department senior policy advisor Chris Curran.
The US and Ukrainian delegations held constructive meetings as part of ongoing mediation efforts, the discussions of which focused on narrowing and resolving remaining issues to move closer to a comprehensive peace agreement.
He also welcomed "continued cooperation on resolving outstanding issues" and thanked Donald Trump "for his continued leadership in advancing efforts."
Recall
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported that the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida continued discussions on key issues and further steps within the negotiation track.
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