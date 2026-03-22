Steve Witkoff revealed details of Ukraine-US negotiations in Florida

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff commented on the Ukrainian-American talks held on Saturday in Florida. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, in addition to him, the American delegation included US President's advisor Jared Kushner, White House senior advisor Josh Grunbaum, and State Department senior policy advisor Chris Curran.

The US and Ukrainian delegations held constructive meetings as part of ongoing mediation efforts, the discussions of which focused on narrowing and resolving remaining issues to move closer to a comprehensive peace agreement. - Witkoff said.

He also welcomed "continued cooperation on resolving outstanding issues" and thanked Donald Trump "for his continued leadership in advancing efforts."

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported that the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida continued discussions on key issues and further steps within the negotiation track.

Trilateral talks on ending the war in Ukraine may resume in the near future - Zelenskyy