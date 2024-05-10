Trump's 18-year-old son makes his political debut in the US

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83539 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107848 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150666 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154660 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250828 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174238 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165487 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148355 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226159 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33910 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32172 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66173 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34459 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60326 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250828 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226159 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212216 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237944 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224716 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83539 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60326 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66173 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113003 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113890 views
Trump's 18-year-old son makes his political debut in the US

Trump's 18-year-old son makes his political debut in the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31365 views

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former US President Donald Trump, has been elected as a delegate from Florida to the Republican National Convention, where his father is expected to be officially nominated as the party's presidential candidate in the November election.

Former US President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has been elected a delegate from Florida to the Republican National Convention, the party's state chairman said, UNN reports citing AP.

Details

Florida Republican Party Chairman Evan Power on Wednesday announced that the 18-year-old high school student will be one of 41 delegates from Florida to the national convention, where the GOP is set to formally nominate his father as its presidential candidate for Florida in the November election.

Barron Trump has been largely kept in the shadows, but he turned 18 in March and is graduating from high school next week. The judge overseeing Donald Trump's secret money trial in New York said there would be no trial on May 17 so Trump could attend his son's graduation.

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany are also part of the Florida delegation to the convention, which will be held in Milwaukee from July 15 to 18.

Trump's son-in-law is back on the campaign trail after stepping away from politics - Reuters

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
new-york-stateNew York (state)
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
floridaFlorida

