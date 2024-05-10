Trump's 18-year-old son makes his political debut in the US

Former US President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has been elected a delegate from Florida to the Republican National Convention, the party's state chairman said, UNN reports citing AP.

Florida Republican Party Chairman Evan Power on Wednesday announced that the 18-year-old high school student will be one of 41 delegates from Florida to the national convention, where the GOP is set to formally nominate his father as its presidential candidate for Florida in the November election.

Barron Trump has been largely kept in the shadows, but he turned 18 in March and is graduating from high school next week. The judge overseeing Donald Trump's secret money trial in New York said there would be no trial on May 17 so Trump could attend his son's graduation.

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany are also part of the Florida delegation to the convention, which will be held in Milwaukee from July 15 to 18.

