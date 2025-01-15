Trump will take office with US flags at half mast, not at half mast

During the inauguration of Donald Trump, US flags will be flown high over the Capitol, despite Joe Biden's order to lower them to honor the memory of the late former President Jimmy Carter.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Axios.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) and some Republican governors promise to fly the flags at half-staff on Monday after Trump repeatedly complained about flags being lowered during his swearing-in.

The resolution of the current White House administration provided for flags to be flown at half-mast in honor of the 39th US president, who died on December 29 at the age of 100, for 30 days - until early February 2025.

It is noted that President Joe Biden's resolution theoretically applies only to federal buildings and offices, but most states in the country have decided to lower the flags of their own government agencies by up to half.

A growing number of Republican governors are now ordering that flags on state buildings be flown at full staff on inauguration day.

The 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, died at the age of 100 after refusing further treatment. The Nobel laureate had been battling melanoma and spent his last days under hospice care at home.

UNN reported on the six-day state funeral of the 39th US President Jimmy Carter. The ceremony ended on January 9 in Washington, DC.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump honored the memory of former US President Jimmy Carter