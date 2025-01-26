ukenru
Trump will make a decision on TikTok within 30 days

Trump will make a decision on TikTok within 30 days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33484 views

US President Donald Trump is negotiating with potential buyers of TikTok and promises to make a decision within 30 days. Oracle may gain control over data collection and software updates.

US President Donald Trump has announced that he is in talks with several interested parties about a possible acquisition of TikTok. The final decision is expected to be made within the next 30 days. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Trump told reporters on board Air Force One during a flight to Florida that he had received “a lot of interest” in TikTok from many companies.

I've talked to a lot of people about TikTok, and there is a lot of interest in TikTok,

- Trump said.

Although the possibility of a deal with Oracle was previously discussed, the president said he had not yet spoken to its founder Larry Ellison.

According to Reuters, the Trump administration is working on a plan to attract American investors and transfer data collection and software updates to Oracle.

Under the terms of the deal, ByteDance will retain a stake in the company, but data collection and software updates will be supervised by Oracle.

Among the potential investors are General Atlantic, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), Sequoia Capital, and Susquehanna International Group. At the same time, the publication's sources note that the terms of the deal remain fluid, and the exact scope of negotiations has not yet been determined.

Many serious people are talking to me about the possibility of buying TikTok. I will probably make a decision within the next 30 days. Congress has given 90 days. If we can save TikTok, I think it will be good,

- Trump said

Recall

Users in the United States have lost access to TikTok due to a federal ban on the service. Trump is ready to give the company an additional 90 days to sell the platform.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
tiktokTikTok
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

