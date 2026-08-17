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Trump welcomed the defense pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3368 views

Trump approved the signing by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan of a mutual defense agreement in Mecca. The pact stipulates that an attack on one state will be considered an attack on all.

Trump welcomed the defense pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan
Photo: AP

US President Donald Trump welcomed the signing by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan of a mutual defense agreement, calling it an important step for the security of the Middle East. CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

Last week, the three countries signed a collective defense pact in Mecca, stipulating that an attack on one of the states would be regarded as an attack on all of them. The agreement was concluded amid growing security threats to Saudi Arabia.

I am very pleased to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Agreement on joint defense

- Trump wrote.

A new NATO-style defense alliance

The pact formalizes long-term security cooperation among the three states and creates a collective defense mechanism based on a principle similar to that of NATO.

This shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way

- the American president said.

The agreement was signed in Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims. For Saudi Arabia, it was an attempt to strengthen security guarantees amid threats coming from various directions.

Gulf countries dissatisfied with Trump's chaotic policy toward Iran - WP16.08.26, 06:34 • 14664 views

Stepan Haftko

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