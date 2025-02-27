ukenru
trump: the agreement between the us and ukraine on mining will work and will be an insurance against future attacks by russia

trump: the agreement between the us and ukraine on mining will work and will be an insurance against future attacks by russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 9665 views

Trump announced the signing of a mining agreement with Ukraine. According to him, the presence of American workers in the mining industry will be an insurance policy against future Russian attacks.

US President Donald Trump said that tomorrow he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a minerals agreement, which, according to Trump, will work as insurance against a future attack by Russia, UNN reports.

Details

Trump said that the mining agreement would work as a safety net because Russia would not attack Ukraine if there were American workers involved in mining in Ukraine.

He added that tomorrow Zelenskyy is coming to the United States, and "we are going to sign a really very important agreement for both sides, because it will really help us get into this country.

"It's supportive, you could say, I don't think anybody's going to play around if we're going to be there with a lot of workers and dealing with rare earths and other things that we need for our country," Trump said.

To recap

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the signing of an agreement with the United States on subsoil.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Contact us about advertising