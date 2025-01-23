Trump signs executive order to create a working group on cryptocurrency

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100801 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102010 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109992 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112672 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134110 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104288 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137172 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103830 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113476 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Trump signs executive order to create a working group on cryptocurrency

Trump signs executive order to create a working group on cryptocurrency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113298 views

The US President signed a decree establishing a working group on digital asset markets and developing a federal regulatory framework. The document prohibits the issuance of digital currencies by the central bank and provides for the creation of a strategic stock of crypto assets.

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at clarifying the rules in the crypto industry to "consolidate America's position as a global leader in the digital asset economy." This is reported by FOX Business, UNN reports.

Trump's executive order establishes a Presidential Working Group on Digital Asset Markets to develop a federal regulatory framework for digital assets, including stablecoins, and to evaluate the creation of a strategic national digital asset reserve. It will be headed by the White House Chief of Staff for Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrencies and will include the Secretary of the Treasury, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other heads of relevant departments and agencies

- the statement said.

In addition, the executive order prohibits agencies from creating, issuing, or promoting central bank digital currencies and orders other federal agencies and departments to provide the group with recommendations on digital asset regulations that should be rescinded or modified. It also rescinds the Biden administration's digital assets executive order on international participation in the industry.

"President Trump will help transform the United States into a digital financial technology center by ending the aggressive enforcement actions and regulatory overreach that stifled crypto innovation under previous administrations," the White House said in a statement.

AddendumAddendum

Donald Trump said that he plans to create a strategic reserve of bitcoin in the United States, similar to the strategic reserve of oil.

undefinedundefined

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
bitcoinBitcoin
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

