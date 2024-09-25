Trump says the US needs to get out of the war in Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100826 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107700 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173857 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141445 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145251 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139806 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185442 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112143 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175665 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 49631 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115077 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 69081 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 75483 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 43304 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173871 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185446 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175669 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 202944 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 191779 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143743 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143558 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148145 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139466 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156240 views
Trump says the US needs to get out of the war in Ukraine

Trump says the US needs to get out of the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 76248 views

Donald Trump said that the United States needs to get out of the war in Ukraine, but the Biden administration has no intention of doing so. He promised to negotiate if he becomes president.

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that America should withdraw from the war in Ukraine. However, according to him, the current White House administration does not intend to do so. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

In his speech, he was referring to Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and current President Joe Biden.

Biden and Kamala got us into this war in Ukraine, and now they can't get us out. They can't get us out,

- Trump said with his campaign in Georgia.

The publication notes that the United States does not have troops in Ukraine, but the country has provided billions of dollars in military and humanitarian aid.

Trump also said that he would reach negotiations. But if he does not become president, the United States will be stuck in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

I think we will be stuck in this war if I do not become president. I will do it. I will achieve negotiations, I will leave. We have to leave. Biden said: “We're not leaving until we win.” What happens if they win,

- Trump said.

Trump says Zelenskiy wants Democrats to win the US election24.09.24, 07:18 • 65033 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
democratic-party-united-statesDemocratic Party (United States)
white-houseWhite House
reutersReuters
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

