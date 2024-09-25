Trump says the US needs to get out of the war in Ukraine

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that America should withdraw from the war in Ukraine. However, according to him, the current White House administration does not intend to do so. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

In his speech, he was referring to Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and current President Joe Biden.

Biden and Kamala got us into this war in Ukraine, and now they can't get us out. They can't get us out, - Trump said with his campaign in Georgia.

The publication notes that the United States does not have troops in Ukraine, but the country has provided billions of dollars in military and humanitarian aid.

Trump also said that he would reach negotiations. But if he does not become president, the United States will be stuck in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

I think we will be stuck in this war if I do not become president. I will do it. I will achieve negotiations, I will leave. We have to leave. Biden said: “We're not leaving until we win.” What happens if they win, - Trump said.

Trump says Zelenskiy wants Democrats to win the US election