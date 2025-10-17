Trump said the war could be ended within a week

US President Donald Trump stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine could be ended within a week. He said this during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

The war can be ended within a week - Trump stated.

At the beginning of the meeting, Trump stated that the war in Ukraine needed to be ended, as many people had died.

As Sky News writes, Zelenskyy emphasized that he is ready to talk in any format.

A reporter asked Volodymyr Zelenskyy if he would make concessions to end the war in Ukraine.

First, I think we need to sit down and talk. Second, we need a ceasefire. Even now, as you can see, it's very difficult to maintain a ceasefire in the Middle East. - said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy stated that he is "ready to talk in any format."

Bilateral, trilateral: it doesn't matter. Just peace. That's important - Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, providing bilateral security guarantees with the US is "the most important document, because the US is very strong."

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that he would hold a bilateral meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Hungary, but he would be in contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.