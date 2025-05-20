Trump said that "of course" he spoke with Putin about a possible meeting

$41.500.03
Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts In recent weeks, the "Yabko" network, which sells Apple equipment, has been at the center of attention. The company is accused of having tax debts of almost UAH 100 million and of attempting to appropriate the logo of the American giant Apple. In particular, the American company filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) against "Yabko" due to similarities in the logo. Who owns this network? What is known about its tax debts? Lobbying in the AMCU In February 2024, Apple Inc. filed a complaint with the AMCU against "Yabko" LLC and "Apple Juice" LLC (both companies are part of the "Yabko" network). The American company believes that the Ukrainian retailer is using a logo that is confusingly similar to the Apple trademark. According to Apple Inc., "Yabko" is using someone else's trademark, which contains images similar to Apple's protected trademarks. This, according to the American company, may mislead consumers. The AMCU has already launched an investigation into this case. If the committee finds a violation, "Yabko" may be forced to change its logo and pay a fine. Tax debts In addition to the logo scandal, "Yabko" is also accused of having tax debts. According to media reports, the company owes the state almost UAH 100 million. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in "Yabko" offices in Kyiv as part of an investigation into tax evasion. According to the SBU, the company's officials evaded paying taxes on a large scale. The investigation is ongoing. If the company's guilt is proven, its officials may face criminal liability. Who is behind "Yabko"? The "Yabko" network is owned by Ukrainian businessman Filip Hrushko. He founded the company in 2017. Before "Yabko," Hrushko was engaged in the sale of Apple equipment through other companies. In particular, he was the founder of "iLand" LLC and "iPeople" LLC. Hrushko positions "Yabko" as an official Apple reseller in Ukraine. However, the American company has not officially confirmed this status. "Yabko" today Today, "Yabko" is one of the largest retailers of Apple equipment in Ukraine. The network has dozens of stores in Kyiv and other cities. The company offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. "Yabko" also provides warranty and post-warranty service for Apple equipment. Despite the scandals and investigations, "Yabko" continues to operate in the Ukrainian market. The company plans to further expand its network and increase sales.
05:58 AM • 11930 views

Trump said that "of course" he spoke with Putin about a possible meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Vladimir Putin about a possible meeting and ending the bloodshed in Ukraine. He believes that the conflict should have European solutions.

Trump said that "of course" he spoke with Putin about a possible meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump at an event in the Oval Office answered several questions about his phone conversation on Monday with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, indicating that "of course" he spoke with Putin about a possible meeting, UNN reports citing ABC News.

Details

Asked if he asked Putin to meet over Ukraine, Trump said responded: "Yeah, of course I did. I talked to him about it. I said, 'When are we going to end this, Vladimir?'"

"I had known for a long time now," Trump continued. "I said, 'When are we going to end this bloodshed, this this bloodbath?' It's a bloodbath. And, I do believe he wants to end it."

Trump was pressed on if he stood by his earlier comments that nothing would happen until he and Putin got together, given no major breakthroughs as a result of Monday's hourslong call.

"I think something's going to happen," Trump said. "It's a very, very big egos involved, I tell you, big egos involved. But I think something's going to happen. And if it doesn't, I just back away and they're going to have to keep going again. This is a European situation. It should have remained a European situation."

Trump said he will not tighten sanctions against Russia - CNN20.05.2025, 00:53 • 2862 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$65.30
Bitcoin
$106,096.00
S&P 500
$5,957.61
Tesla
$341.13
Газ TTF
$35.23
Золото
$3,219.50
Ethereum
$2,557.23