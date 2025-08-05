Trump said he would significantly raise tariffs on India within 24 hours

US President Donald Trump stated that he would significantly increase tariffs for India within the next 24 hours because the country is buying Russian oil. He announced this in an interview with CNBC, as reported by UNN.

India has not been a good trading partner. They trade a lot with us, but we don't with them. We stopped at 25%, but I plan to significantly increase this within a day. Because they are buying Russian oil, fueling the war machine. If they continue, I will be unhappy - Trump stated.

Addition

Indian Oil Corp purchased 7 million barrels of crude oil from the US, Canada, and Abu Dhabi for September delivery. This happened after the suspension of Russian oil purchases, partially replacing its volumes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India stated that the country has been criticized by the US and the EU for importing Russian oil, although in reality, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India began importing oil from Russia because traditional supplies were redirected to Europe after the start of the war in Ukraine.