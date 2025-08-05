$41.790.03
Trump said he would significantly raise tariffs on India within 24 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

Donald Trump announced a significant increase in tariffs on India within 24 hours. The reason cited was India's purchase of Russian oil, which, according to Trump, fuels Russia's war machine.

Trump said he would significantly raise tariffs on India within 24 hours

US President Donald Trump stated that he would significantly increase tariffs for India within the next 24 hours because the country is buying Russian oil. He announced this in an interview with CNBC, as reported by UNN.

India has not been a good trading partner. They trade a lot with us, but we don't with them. We stopped at 25%, but I plan to significantly increase this within a day. Because they are buying Russian oil, fueling the war machine. If they continue, I will be unhappy 

- Trump stated.

Addition

Indian Oil Corp purchased 7 million barrels of crude oil from the US, Canada, and Abu Dhabi for September delivery. This happened after the suspension of Russian oil purchases, partially replacing its volumes.

US President Donald Trump stated on True Social that he would significantly increase tariffs on imports from India due to its active trade with Russia. The American leader accused Delhi of profiting from Russian oil, despite the war in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India stated that the country has been criticized by the US and the EU for importing Russian oil, although in reality, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India began importing oil from Russia because traditional supplies were redirected to Europe after the start of the war in Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

