Trump returns to the USA: it is unknown whether there was another meeting with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump is leaving Italy, and it is unclear whether he met again with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their conversation in St. Peter's Basilica this morning, Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Donald Trump is returning to the US," the report said.

The US President reportedly managed to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before heading to Fiumicino Airport.

"It is unclear whether he met again with Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their conversation in St. Peter's Basilica this morning," the publication notes.

Both leaders were among others at the funeral of Pope Francis.