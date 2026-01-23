Trump recruits NFL and NBA stars for grand celebration of USA's 250th anniversary

$43.180.08
50.670.06
ukenru
01:52 AM • 3336 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 12991 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 25700 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 22590 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 21151 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 18170 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 17956 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 34764 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16048 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16499 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3.4m/s
87%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kryvyi Rih under the longest attack since the beginning of the war: 'Shaheds' over the cityJanuary 22, 05:33 PM • 3430 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 8526 views
Russian court recognized that 20 people died during the attack on the cruiser "Moskva"PhotoJanuary 22, 07:40 PM • 2596 views
Meeting between US representatives and Putin on the war in Ukraine begins in the KremlinVideoJanuary 22, 08:39 PM • 3944 views
Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on Ukraine09:21 PM • 7390 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 17283 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 22187 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 34762 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 27327 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 81183 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Steve Witkoff
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Washington, D.C.
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 8622 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 27898 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 24433 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 31597 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 68144 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Trump recruits NFL and NBA stars for grand celebration of USA's 250th anniversary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Donald Trump is preparing a large-scale sports program for the anniversary of US independence, turning the White House into the country's main arena. Leaders of leading professional leagues will discuss the integration of sports into the national holiday "America 250".

Trump recruits NFL and NBA stars for grand celebration of USA's 250th anniversary

US President Donald Trump is preparing a large-scale sports program for the anniversary of the United States' independence, turning the White House into the country's main arena. Next week, leaders of the major professional leagues will arrive at the Oval Office to discuss the integration of big sports into the national holiday "America 250". This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to administration sources, commissioners of the four most influential leagues have been invited to the meeting: Roger Goodell (NFL), Adam Silver (NBA), Rob Manfred (MLB), and Gary Bettman (NHL). The main topic of discussion will be the holding of special matches, memorial exhibitions, and solemn events throughout 2026. The commissioners plan to coordinate game schedules so that they become part of a nationwide marathon of patriotism, which will culminate on July 4, 2026.

UFC tournament at the White House to be held on June 14 next year, on Trump's 80th birthday - Reuters06.10.25, 11:59 • 2474 views

"Patriot Games" and a UFC fight on the South Lawn

In addition to professional sports, Trump announced the creation of a completely new format - the "Patriot Games". These are four-day competitions for the best high school athletes (one boy and one girl from each state), which will take place in the fall of 2026.

Trump plans mega-celebration of America's 250th anniversary with global scope: how it will proceed 04.07.25, 16:59 • 1693 views

An even more extravagant initiative will be the holding of an official UFC tournament directly on the White House grounds. The President has already confirmed that the fight on the South Lawn is scheduled for June 14, 2026 - on his birthday and Flag Day.

Politics, sports, and the young electorate

Analysts note that such attention to sports is part of Trump's strategy to strengthen support among young men before the November midterm elections. Using major sports leagues as partners in the "Freedom 250" program allows the administration to attract a huge audience and strengthen national pride. At the same time, some critics are already comparing the format of selecting participants for youth games with the popular "Hunger Games" franchise, although the White House emphasizes the exclusively sporting and unifying nature of the event. 

"The most spectacular party" - Trump announced "Patriot Games" and grand celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the USA19.12.25, 18:04 • 3580 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsPolitics
US Elections
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States