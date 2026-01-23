Trump recruits NFL and NBA stars for grand celebration of USA's 250th anniversary

US President Donald Trump is preparing a large-scale sports program for the anniversary of the United States' independence, turning the White House into the country's main arena. Next week, leaders of the major professional leagues will arrive at the Oval Office to discuss the integration of big sports into the national holiday "America 250". This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to administration sources, commissioners of the four most influential leagues have been invited to the meeting: Roger Goodell (NFL), Adam Silver (NBA), Rob Manfred (MLB), and Gary Bettman (NHL). The main topic of discussion will be the holding of special matches, memorial exhibitions, and solemn events throughout 2026. The commissioners plan to coordinate game schedules so that they become part of a nationwide marathon of patriotism, which will culminate on July 4, 2026.

"Patriot Games" and a UFC fight on the South Lawn

In addition to professional sports, Trump announced the creation of a completely new format - the "Patriot Games". These are four-day competitions for the best high school athletes (one boy and one girl from each state), which will take place in the fall of 2026.

An even more extravagant initiative will be the holding of an official UFC tournament directly on the White House grounds. The President has already confirmed that the fight on the South Lawn is scheduled for June 14, 2026 - on his birthday and Flag Day.

Politics, sports, and the young electorate

Analysts note that such attention to sports is part of Trump's strategy to strengthen support among young men before the November midterm elections. Using major sports leagues as partners in the "Freedom 250" program allows the administration to attract a huge audience and strengthen national pride. At the same time, some critics are already comparing the format of selecting participants for youth games with the popular "Hunger Games" franchise, although the White House emphasizes the exclusively sporting and unifying nature of the event.

