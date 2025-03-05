Trump read Zelensky's post in his address to the nation, explained the ambassador
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's ambassador to the USA Markarova explained that Trump read Zelensky's post. In his address to the nation, Trump stated Ukraine's readiness for negotiations.
In an address to the nation, U.S. President Donald Trump read a message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, explained Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova regarding the American leader's words about the letter from the Head of State, reports UNN.
In a very difficult situation, we are still moving forward, building relationships and promoting our priorities. Our President Volodymyr Zelensky's message was read in his address to the nation by President Donald Trump, who said, "I appreciate that he wrote this letter,"
Recall
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he received an important letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which, in particular, indicates that Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table and sign a subsoil agreement.