Trump: Putin's proposal for a "three-day ceasefire" is already a lot

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for a "three-day truce" is "a lot" compared to what it was before. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Speaking about "peace efforts" in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war, he said that "we are in a good position to make a deal" and both sides want it.

I think we've come a long way, and maybe something will happen. We hope that it will. As you know, Putin has announced a three-day ceasefire, which doesn't sound like much, but it's a lot if you know where we started - said Trump.

At the same time, he warned that "you will be very disappointed when you find out that the real number of deaths is much higher than the figures that are published."

"I think Russia, given the current oil prices and their decline... we are in a good position to reach a peaceful settlement in Ukraine," the US president added.

