Trump: Putin's proposal for a "three-day ceasefire" is already a lot

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM

A dog attacked schoolchildren near Kyiv, seven children were hospitalized

May 5, 02:14 PM

Severely ill Kadyrov is reshuffling power in Chechnya and looking for a successor - media

03:25 PM

A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

03:36 PM

In Lviv, a war veteran was humiliated in a bank for being served out of turn: details of the incident

04:26 PM
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM
Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

08:19 PM

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM
Trump: Putin's proposal for a "three-day ceasefire" is already a lot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

Donald Trump stated that the U.S. is in a favorable position for an agreement on Ukraine, as both sides are seeking peace. He also emphasized that a three-day ceasefire from Putin is progress.

Trump: Putin's proposal for a "three-day ceasefire" is already a lot

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for a "three-day truce" is "a lot" compared to what it was before. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Details

Speaking about "peace efforts" in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war, he said that "we are in a good position to make a deal" and both sides want it.

I think we've come a long way, and maybe something will happen. We hope that it will. As you know, Putin has announced a three-day ceasefire, which doesn't sound like much, but it's a lot if you know where we started

- said Trump.

At the same time, he warned that "you will be very disappointed when you find out that the real number of deaths is much higher than the figures that are published."

"I think Russia, given the current oil prices and their decline... we are in a good position to reach a peaceful settlement in Ukraine," the US president added.

Reminder

US President Donald Trump is waiting for cooperation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said he had "good discussions" about Ukraine and Russia05.05.25, 05:06 • 5364 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
