Trump plans to personally patrol Washington streets with police and military - CNN

US President Donald Trump stated that he plans to personally join police and military patrols on the streets of Washington tonight. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

I'm going to go out tonight, I think, with the police and with the military, of course. - Trump said.

At the same time, a senior White House official clarified that the details of the evening patrol are still being worked out. Earlier, Trump federalized the Washington city police and deployed National Guard units in the capital, explaining this by an emergency in public safety.

The president has repeatedly criticized local authorities for an alleged increase in crime, although official data show that the crime rate in 2025 is lower than in 2024.

