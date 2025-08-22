Trump plans to personally patrol Washington streets with police and military - CNN

$41.380.02
August 21, 02:24 PM • 17995 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 20688 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 26605 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 16471 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 28939 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 69259 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 77428 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 80184 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 102152 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 231677 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Publications
Exclusives
Toyota uses old batteries to power Mazda car plant - MediaAugust 21, 01:41 PM • 4974 views
Defense Forces cleared 6 settlements of Russians in Pokrovsk direction - SyrskyiAugust 21, 03:09 PM • 4280 views
Russian strike on Mukachevo: number of injured increased to 2305:31 PM • 6972 views
White House ridiculed Russia's idea of becoming one of Ukraine's security guarantors06:10 PM • 8160 views
EU Commissioner questions Putin's real authority amid Lavrov's statements08:25 PM • 5760 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 17995 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP

Exclusive

August 21, 12:13 PM • 26603 views
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 26603 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 105922 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 129541 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger

Exclusive

August 20, 11:22 AM • 231677 views
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 231677 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Péter Szijjártó
Scott Bessent
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 73496 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 67628 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 66134 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 92577 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 106893 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Cruise missile
Football
The Guardian

Trump plans to personally patrol Washington streets with police and military - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

US President Donald Trump said he would join patrolling the streets of Washington tonight. Details of the patrol are still being worked out, although Trump has already federalized the police and deployed the National Guard.

Trump plans to personally patrol Washington streets with police and military - CNN

US President Donald Trump stated that he plans to personally join police and military patrols on the streets of Washington tonight. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

I'm going to go out tonight, I think, with the police and with the military, of course.

- Trump said.

At the same time, a senior White House official clarified that the details of the evening patrol are still being worked out. Earlier, Trump federalized the Washington city police and deployed National Guard units in the capital, explaining this by an emergency in public safety.

The president has repeatedly criticized local authorities for an alleged increase in crime, although official data show that the crime rate in 2025 is lower than in 2024.

Trump does not intend to be involved in Zelenskyy-Putin negotiations - The Guardian21.08.25, 15:53 • 2828 views

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
US National Guard
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump