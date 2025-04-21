$41.400.01
Publications
Trump plans to attend Pope Francis' funeral - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2908 views

US President Donald Trump, according to sources, plans to attend Pope Francis' funeral in the Vatican this week. Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88.

Trump plans to attend Pope Francis' funeral - Media

US President Donald Trump plans to attend Pope Francis' funeral in the Vatican this week. This was reported by the New York Post, citing its own sources, writes UNN.

President Trump is expected to attend Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican later this week 

- the publication notes, citing sources familiar with the American leader's plans.

Today, April 21, during an event at the White House dedicated to Easter, Trump did not say whether he would attend the funeral.

I don't know yet. We will be informed about this now. He was a very good man who loved the world, and he especially loved people who had a hard time, and that's good for me 

- he told reporters.

Let's add that funeral events following the death of Pope Francis will last for nine days. The Vatican also announced that the conclave to elect the next pontificate will take place within a month.

Let's recall

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in his residence in the Vatican's Santa Marta house. The death of Pope Francis was sorrowfully announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Pope Francis
Donald Trump
Vatican City
