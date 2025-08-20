Trump ordered the border wall painted black so it would be too hot to touch

US President Donald Trump ordered the entire southern border wall to be painted black to deter migrants from crossing it, as it would be too hot to touch. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to Kristi Noem, workers have begun painting the steel bollards that make up the fences black. She said the order came directly from Trump, as the dark paint is expected to extend the steel's lifespan by slowing down the rusting process and deter migrants from climbing the wall, as it will heat up under the desert sun.

"We're going to paint the entire border wall black," she said. Noem told reporters.

Noem did not specify how much the project would cost or how long it would take. According to Bloomberg, she herself applied paint to a small section of the fence during a press conference in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Walter Slosar, acting chief of the Border Patrol in the El Paso sector, which covers western Texas and all of New Mexico, reported that the current average number of arrests per week is about 41 people, with another nine migrants crossing the border continuously every day.

It is noted that a year ago, the average number of arrests was closer to 400 per day, and in 2023, it was about 2,300. However, the administration continues to build the wall, filling gaps in Santa Teresa, where about seven miles of new fences are being installed.

