“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Trump on ending the war: Russia needs to agree, too

Trump on ending the war: Russia needs to agree, too

US President Trump says the main goal is to reach an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to end the war. He avoids the term “security guarantees” and emphasizes the importance of the first phase of negotiations.

US President Donald Trump said that the main goal now is to reach an agreement between Ukraine and russia, noting that it is now important to focus on the first phase to end the war. He said this during a press conference at the White House, reports UNN.

"I don't like to talk about the second phase until the first phase is achieved. We have to get Ukraine and Russia to agree. We have come a long way. I am confident that we will succeed. And I think it will be a historic decision, and we will save many, many lives," Trump said, answering a question about security guarantees.

The US president emphasized that he was ready for a lot, but did not use the term "security guarantees." He added that while it is nice to dream of peace, it must be achieved.

Recall

Trump says the war in Ukraine will either end quickly or never. 

War in Ukraine will end quickly or never - Trump27.02.25, 23:11 • 21055 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

