Trump on ending the war: Russia needs to agree, too

US President Donald Trump said that the main goal now is to reach an agreement between Ukraine and russia, noting that it is now important to focus on the first phase to end the war. He said this during a press conference at the White House, reports UNN.

"I don't like to talk about the second phase until the first phase is achieved. We have to get Ukraine and Russia to agree. We have come a long way. I am confident that we will succeed. And I think it will be a historic decision, and we will save many, many lives," Trump said, answering a question about security guarantees.

The US president emphasized that he was ready for a lot, but did not use the term "security guarantees." He added that while it is nice to dream of peace, it must be achieved.

Recall

Trump says the war in Ukraine will either end quickly or never.

War in Ukraine will end quickly or never - Trump