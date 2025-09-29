Trump met with Netanyahu at the White House: 21-point peace plan to be discussed

US President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, reports BBC, according to UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump has just welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House - the publication writes.

Trump and Netanyahu are expected to discuss a new 21-point peace plan, which the US president hopes could end the war in Gaza. The meeting between the two leaders is currently taking place in the Oval Office, but it is closed to the press.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that he had received a positive response to his proposal to end the war in Gaza. He expressed optimism that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would support the plan during their meeting in Washington.