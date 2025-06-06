TRUMP meme coin and Trump Media shares collapsed amid Trump's confrontation with Musk

The memecoin Trump Coin (TRUMP) and shares of Trump Media fell amid a public confrontation between billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reports, UNN writes.

On Thursday, the publication notes, not only investments related to Elon Musk suffered.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, a controlling stake in which is owned by the US President, fell 8% on Thursday, continuing the fall, amid Trump and Musk arguing online during the day.

Meanwhile, Trump Coin, a memecoin backed by the US president, fell 12% in daily trading.

On Thursday, June 5, shares of Tesla fell by 150 billion dollars due to a public dispute between US President Donald Trump and billionaire, CEO of the electric car manufacturer Elon Musk.

