Trump may try to first negotiate a simplified deal on Ukraine's minerals - Reuters

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 40622 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65624 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103810 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69594 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116013 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112930 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152445 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66784 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109184 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 81179 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 47157 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74616 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103811 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116014 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152446 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143174 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175563 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33514 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74616 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133950 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135837 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164138 views
Trump may try to first negotiate a simplified deal on Ukraine's minerals - Reuters

Trump may try to first negotiate a simplified deal on Ukraine's minerals - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 97853 views

The Trump administration is considering the possibility of concluding a simplified agreement with Ukraine on mineral resources. This is happening after Zelenskyy rejected the US proposal to receive 50% of Ukraine's critical minerals.

The administration of US President Donald Trump may try to conclude a simplified mining deal with Ukraine in order to quickly conclude a pact and then discuss the detailed terms, such as what share of Ukraine's resources the US would own, according to two people cited by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

This comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week rejected a detailed US proposal under which Washington would have received 50% of Ukraine's critical minerals, including graphite, uranium, titanium and lithium, the latter of which is a key component in electric vehicle batteries.

This episode showed that time is needed to reach a full agreement, the sources said. But US President Donald Trump, as indicated, wants to strike a deal with Ukraine before potentially allowing more military support for Kyiv or moving forward with an attempt to mediate official peace talks between Ukraine and Russia to end the three-year war provoked by Moscow's invasion of its neighbor.

Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, is in Kyiv this week to discuss the parameters of the revised pact and what Ukraine needs in exchange for signing it. Zelenskyy said he will meet with Kellogg on Thursday, "and it is very important for us that this meeting - and joint cooperation with America - are constructive".

When asked whether US officials will continue to pursue the deal, a Trump adviser speaking on condition of anonymity said of Zelenskyy: "We certainly need to bring that guy back to reality".

Sources said it is important for Trump that he can publicly signal to the American people that the US is recouping the aid.

In a speech earlier, Trump mentioned the deal, saying it had been "broken".

"The United States has spent $200 billion more than Europe and Europe's money is guaranteed. They get their money back. It's a form of a loan. Nobody knows that. I said why isn't somebody saying we do it the same way and we spent much more money, we have to equalize. While the United States gets nothing back so they get their money back, it's a loan. We just give our money and we had a deal based on rare earth and things but they broke that deal. They broke it two days ago. We had a deal because i said we're spending $350 billion and Europe gets their money back in the form of a loan and we don't," Trump said.

A third Reuters source familiar with the situation said Ukraine is willing to strike a deal with the Trump administration. Another source also said Kyiv is ready to make a deal, but it should not look as "predatory" as the one proposed by the US.

The push for a deal continues despite the growing rift between Trump and Zelenskyy, the publication writes.

The revised, simplified approach will help the United States bypass numerous legal and logistical hurdles and give them time to negotiate the details of the development, including the revenue sharing later, the publication points out.

US minerals deal requires Ukraine to access oil, gas, ports and other infrastructure - The Telegraph25.02.18, 02:09 • 116517 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

