ukenru
08:15 PM
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 11:14 AM
August 15, 09:48 AM
The New York Times

Trump may offer economic and political concessions to the Kremlin in exchange for a ceasefire - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The Trump administration is considering offering economic and political concessions to the Kremlin to stimulate negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine. This could include new business deals and a potential strategic arms control treaty.

Trump may offer economic and political concessions to the Kremlin in exchange for a ceasefire - CNN

The Trump administration is considering offering the Kremlin economic and political concessions, a so-called "carrot," to stimulate negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine. This involves new business deals and even a potential strategic arms control treaty. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN

Undoubtedly, there is a desire to discuss the parameters 

- said a senior administration official, commenting on Trump's readiness to negotiate a possible deal with Putin.

At the same time, he admitted that the details of a nuclear treaty are unlikely to be discussed at such a level.

Another American official noted: "Europeans haven't thought about carrots for years," criticizing the EU's position, which, according to him, refuses any talks that might look like rewarding Russia for a full-scale invasion. 

Recall

Upon arrival in Alaska, Putin left his armored Aurus limousine and rode with US President Donald Trump in his car. Russian propaganda media described this moment as a manifestation of a special friendship between the leaders.

At the same time, Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to attack Ukraine to "prepare the ground" for a deal. According to Putin, Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine only strengthens him.

US allies will be "alarmed" by the visuals of Trump-Putin meeting - journalist15.08.25, 23:12 • 914 views

Veronika Marchenko

WarPolitics
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
European Union