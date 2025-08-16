Trump may offer economic and political concessions to the Kremlin in exchange for a ceasefire - CNN

The Trump administration is considering offering the Kremlin economic and political concessions, a so-called "carrot," to stimulate negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine. This involves new business deals and even a potential strategic arms control treaty. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Undoubtedly, there is a desire to discuss the parameters - said a senior administration official, commenting on Trump's readiness to negotiate a possible deal with Putin.

At the same time, he admitted that the details of a nuclear treaty are unlikely to be discussed at such a level.

Another American official noted: "Europeans haven't thought about carrots for years," criticizing the EU's position, which, according to him, refuses any talks that might look like rewarding Russia for a full-scale invasion.

Recall

Upon arrival in Alaska, Putin left his armored Aurus limousine and rode with US President Donald Trump in his car. Russian propaganda media described this moment as a manifestation of a special friendship between the leaders.

At the same time, Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to attack Ukraine to "prepare the ground" for a deal. According to Putin, Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine only strengthens him.

US allies will be "alarmed" by the visuals of Trump-Putin meeting - journalist