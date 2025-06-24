Trump: Israel will not attack Iran, planes will turn back

Israel will deploy its planes and will not attack Iran. US President Donald Trump announced this on the social network Truth Social, writes UNN.

Details

"Israel is not going to attack Iran," Trump wrote.

According to him, all planes will turn around and return home, "friendly waving their wings" towards Iran. He added that the ceasefire had come into effect.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that Israel and Iran violated the ceasefire by launching attacks after the established deadline. The US President expressed his disappointment with the actions of both sides.