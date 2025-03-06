Trump is pressuring Ukraine instead of Russia - ISW explains the consequences of such a policy
The Trump administration is exerting significant pressure on Kyiv, undermining the levers of U.S. influence over Russia. This policy complicates the achievement of a just peace and weakens Ukraine's defense capabilities.
The administration of US President Donald Trump is exerting significant pressure on Ukraine, whose leaders continue to offer concessions and publicly express their interest in achieving a final cessation of hostilities. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that this policy of Washington undermines the levers of influence necessary for the United States to compel Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to accept any peace agreement that aligns with the interests of the US, Ukraine, and Europe.
Russia's military efforts in Ukraine have caused a range of material, human, and economic problems for Moscow, which will intensify in the coming months if Ukraine can sustain its defensive military operations. The United States must leverage these challenges to Russia to obtain the concessions necessary for achieving a just and sustainable peace
They also believe that the suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine diminishes the levers of influence necessary for Trump to achieve his stated political goal - to end the war in Ukraine on acceptable terms, "a task that requires increasing pressure on Russia, not on Ukraine."
Recall
The front lines in Ukraine are not facing an inevitable collapse, but the consequences of the pause in US aid will become sharper over time, according to the ISW report. At the same time, analysts believe that the suspension of aid by the Trump administration will have a detrimental effect on Ukraine's ability to defend itself and conduct offensive operations at the current pace.
