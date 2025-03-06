Trump is pressuring Ukraine instead of Russia - ISW explains the consequences of such a policy

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 19146 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 111617 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171595 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108022 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344358 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174066 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145250 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196213 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124965 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108186 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Trump is pressuring Ukraine instead of Russia - ISW explains the consequences of such a policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120073 views

The Trump administration is exerting significant pressure on Kyiv, undermining the levers of U.S. influence over Russia. This policy complicates the achievement of a just peace and weakens Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Trump is pressuring Ukraine instead of Russia - ISW explains the consequences of such a policy

The administration of US President Donald Trump is exerting significant pressure on Ukraine, whose leaders continue to offer concessions and publicly express their interest in achieving a final cessation of hostilities.  This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this policy of Washington undermines the levers of influence necessary for the United States to compel Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to accept any peace agreement that aligns with the interests of the US, Ukraine, and Europe.

Russia's military efforts in Ukraine have caused a range of material, human, and economic problems for Moscow, which will intensify in the coming months if Ukraine can sustain its defensive military operations. The United States must leverage these challenges to Russia to obtain the concessions necessary for achieving a just and sustainable peace

- analysts note.

They also believe that the suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine diminishes the levers of influence necessary for Trump to achieve his stated political goal - to end the war in Ukraine on acceptable terms, "a task that requires increasing pressure on Russia, not on Ukraine."

Recall

The front lines in Ukraine are not facing an inevitable collapse, but the consequences of the pause in US aid will become sharper over time, according to the ISW report. At the same time, analysts believe that the suspension of aid by the Trump administration will have a detrimental effect on Ukraine's ability to defend itself and conduct offensive operations at the current pace.

Almost half of Americans disagree with Trump's approaches to ending the war in Ukraine - survey06.03.25, 02:00 • 102353 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Ukraine
