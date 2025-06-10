Trump is not going to give up Starlink in the White House, despite the quarrel with Musk

US President Donald Trump has stated that, despite the conflict with Elon Musk, he is not going to give up the Starlink internet service in the White House. This is reported by UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

Details

Trump said at a press conference: "I'm going to keep the internet through Starlink, it's a good service."

He added that he might move his Tesla car a little, but doesn't plan to sell it.

"I may move the Tesla a little, but I don't intend to sell it. I have many locations," Trump said.

At the same time, Donald Trump expressed good wishes to Elon Musk.

"I wish him all the best. Our relations have been good, and I sincerely hope that he will be well," the US President noted.

Recall

As UNN reported, Trump and Musk suspended their public feud after a phone conversation between their aides.