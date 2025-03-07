Trump is furious over Russia's behavior and its strikes on Ukraine - Media
Kyiv • UNN
Trump is furious over the continued Russian strikes on Ukraine at a time when he is calling for a ceasefire. The US President threatens widespread sanctions against Russia until a peace agreement is reached.
US President Donald Trump is furious over Russia's behavior and its strikes on Ukraine while he insists on a ceasefire.
This was reported by Axios, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
According to a senior White House official, Trump's anger has "intensified" in recent days due to Russia's behavior and its escalation of strikes on Ukraine at the same time he was insisting on a ceasefire.
Addendum
Previously, US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine and Russia to come to the negotiating table on his social media and threatened broad sanctions against Russia "until a ceasefire and a final peace agreement is reached."
Given the fact that Russia is currently "striking" Ukraine on the battlefield, I am firmly considering broad banking sanctions, sanctions, and tariffs against Russia until a ceasefire and a final peace agreement is reached. Russia and Ukraine, come to the negotiating table right now, before it's too late. Thank you.
