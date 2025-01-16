Trump is eager to end the war, and he is able to put pressure on Russia - Zelenskyy

There is a chance to end the war this year, US President-elect Donald Trump wants to end the war, and he is able to put pressure on Russia. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Polish media, UNN reports.

Yes, there is (a chance to end the war this year - ed.). Trump really wants to end the war. These are his messages, both public and non-public. He is a capable leader to put pressure on Russia. I am sure that Russia is afraid of the United States and China. It is afraid of a united Europe. Europe cannot fight Russia without the Ukrainian army. The Russian army is bigger than the entire EU army. It's bigger, has more weapons, more people and more chutzpah, because Europeans are civilized and they are used to it. Without the Ukrainian army, the EU has no chance. I think, unfortunately, because Putin knows this very well - Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine must do everything to end the war this year.

"Today we have the United States. It is a strong partner. There is the EU, which has become stronger. The EU needs to be more pragmatic and increase its production for itself by two or three times. What they give to Ukraine is good. But it is for themselves. Not to fight, but to let the Russians know that there is all this in Europe, that Europe produces more and Europe can. Then you hit Putin's hands. We have to agree with Trump that there are concrete security guarantees for Ukraine, and he has to force Putin to diplomacy to end this war. But Trump, I believe, is capable, and God willing, he will be able to offer Ukraine real security guarantees," Zelenskyy added.

The President emphasized that Ukraine needs real security guarantees, which "for us, for Europe, and for the Russians will mean that these are real security guarantees, that Ukraine will be able to protect itself and others if Putin leaves again.

As the President pointed out, Ukraine does not conduct any backroom negotiations with Russia, as it is not in the interests of the Ukrainian side.