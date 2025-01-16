Trump is eager to end the war, and he is able to put pressure on Russia - Zelenskyy

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 131694 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 118671 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 126739 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 127799 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 160342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108816 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 156063 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104220 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113803 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117097 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 51245 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 118700 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 118700 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 116780 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 116780 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 39357 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 39357 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 54199 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 54199 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 131694 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 131694 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 160342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 160342 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 156063 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 184619 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 174031 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 174031 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 116744 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 116744 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 118672 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 118672 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139038 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 130966 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130966 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148498 views
Trump is eager to end the war, and he is able to put pressure on Russia - Zelenskyy

Trump is eager to end the war, and he is able to put pressure on Russia - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23580 views

Ukraine's president said it is possible to end the war this year with Trump's help. According to Zelenskyy, the newly elected US president is able to put pressure on Russia and provide Ukraine with real security guarantees.

There is a chance to end the war this year, US President-elect Donald Trump wants to end the war, and he is able to put pressure on Russia. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Polish media, UNN reports.

Yes, there is (a chance to end the war this year - ed.). Trump really wants to end the war. These are his messages, both public and non-public. He is a capable leader to put pressure on Russia. I am sure that Russia is afraid of the United States and China. It is afraid of a united Europe. Europe cannot fight Russia without the Ukrainian army. The Russian army is bigger than the entire EU army. It's bigger, has more weapons, more people and more chutzpah, because Europeans are civilized and they are used to it. Without the Ukrainian army, the EU has no chance. I think, unfortunately, because Putin knows this very well

- Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine must do everything to end the war this year.

"Today we have the United States. It is a strong partner. There is the EU, which has become stronger. The EU needs to be more pragmatic and increase its production for itself by two or three times. What they give to Ukraine is good. But it is for themselves. Not to fight, but to let the Russians know that there is all this in Europe, that Europe produces more and Europe can. Then you hit Putin's hands. We have to agree with Trump that there are concrete security guarantees for Ukraine, and he has to force Putin to diplomacy to end this war. But Trump, I believe, is capable, and God willing, he will be able to offer Ukraine real security guarantees," Zelenskyy added.

The President emphasized that Ukraine needs real security guarantees, which "for us, for Europe, and for the Russians will mean that these are real security guarantees, that Ukraine will be able to protect itself and others if Putin leaves again.

Recall

As the President pointed out, Ukraine does not conduct any backroom negotiations with Russia, as it is not in the interests of the Ukrainian side.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

