ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump disappointed with Putin's actions during ceasefire negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2184 views

The US State Department spokeswoman stated that Trump is disappointed by the shelling of Ukraine during ceasefire negotiations. The United States will make decisions regarding negotiations taking into account the development of events.

Trump disappointed with Putin's actions during ceasefire negotiations

US President Donald Trump was disappointed by the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is about the shelling of Ukraine during the ceasefire negotiations. This was reported by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce at a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

When asked by a journalist whether a "conscientious dialogue" between Russia and Ukraine, which the United States called on Moscow to do, could go in parallel with the military offensive. She replied: "Obviously, we will find out."

"Again, we will - we are judging - and I think the president (Trump, - ed.) has already delivered his verdict on Putin, based on the fact that he was clearly very disappointed by the killing of civilians during the ceasefire negotiations," the spokeswoman said.

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment30.05.25, 10:41 • 18176 views

At the same time, the US State Department spokeswoman noted that the United States would probably have to make decisions regarding negotiations taking into account the development of events in the future.

"And this is a judgment that will be made by the leaders of this country - the leaders, frankly, of the free world - as to whether it is possible or not, and I think in this case we will be forced to make decisions as things develop," she said.

Recall

As UNN wrote earlier, the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine may take place in Istanbul on June 2. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a conversation with Lavrov regarding the preparation of proposals for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. Rubio stressed Trump's desire to end the conflict.

The other day, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov handed over to Russian President Vladimir Medinsky's assistant a document reflecting the Ukrainian position on the ceasefire.

Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will not publicly discuss the content of the draft memorandum. The Ukrainian side is waiting for a Russian memorandum on the ceasefire.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
