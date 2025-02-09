Trump instructs his adviser to organize meetings on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump instructed National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to organize meetings on Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with The New York Post.

The challenge is that Trump says he already has a concrete plan to end the war.

I hope it will be done quickly. People are dying every day. This war in Ukraine is very bad. I want to put an end to it - He said.

Addressing National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who joined him in his office on board the plane, Trump said:

Let's organize these meetings. They want to meet. People are dying every day. Young beautiful soldiers are killed. Young men like my sons. On both sides. All over the battlefield

Recall

US President Donald Trump said he had a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The American leader wanted to try to negotiate with the Kremlin leader to end Russia's war with Ukraine.