Trump instructs his adviser to organize meetings on Ukraine

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 43893 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 89806 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102034 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116965 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100234 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125118 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102533 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113226 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116845 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159108 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103283 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 94156 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 65420 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106347 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100575 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116955 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125115 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159104 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149404 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181585 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100575 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106347 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136743 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138549 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166490 views
Trump instructs his adviser to organize meetings on Ukraine

Trump instructs his adviser to organize meetings on Ukraine

 • 33249 views

US President Donald Trump has instructed National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to organize meetings on Ukraine. Trump said he has a plan to end the war after a recent conversation with Putin.

US President  Donald Trump instructed National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to organize meetings on Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with The New York Post.

The challenge is that Trump says he already has a concrete plan to end the war.

I hope it will be done quickly. People are dying every day. This war in Ukraine is very bad. I want to put an end to it

- He said.

Addressing National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who joined him in his office on board the plane, Trump said:

Let's organize these meetings. They want to meet. People are dying every day. Young beautiful soldiers are killed. Young men like my sons. On both sides. All over the battlefield

Recall 

US President Donald Trump said he had a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The American leader wanted to try to negotiate with the Kremlin leader to end Russia's war with Ukraine. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics

