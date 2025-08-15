Trump hopes Putin's visit will "set the stage" for a meeting with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump hopes that the summit with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will "set the stage" for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said this during a conversation with journalists aboard a plane flying to Alaska, reports UNN with reference to NBC News.

Trump presents this meeting as a "chess game," hoping it will lead to another meeting involving Zelenskyy.

"All I want to do is set the stage for the next meeting," Trump said.



Earlier, Trump stated about the high probability of a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin. The place and time of the meeting are currently not determined.

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

According to two senior US administration officials, "Trump is expected to roll out the red carpet upon Putin's arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday and plans to greet the Russian leader upon arrival."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine would take longer than a meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign documents following the talks in Alaska.