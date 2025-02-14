Trump explains why he first spoke to Putin and then to Zelensky

US President Donald Trump explained why he first had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and then with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said this during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UNN reports .

Details

Someone said that I should have called Zelensky first. I don't think so. We have to find out whether Russia wants to make a deal or not. I know that Zelenskyy wants to make a deal. But now I know that Russia wants to make a deal. I know President Zelensky wants to make a deal, and I also feel like I know that President Putin wants to make a deal Trump said.

He also added that it was important for him to know that Putin was ready to draw up an agreement in order to discuss the details of peace in the future.

I wanted to know that before I started discussing the details. But meeting and talking and meeting with Steve (Steven Charles Witkoff is an American billionaire investor and developer. Trump's special envoy) in Moscow was very successful, and my phone conversation with him was very successful.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump announced the upcoming talks between Ukraine and Russia, which may take place next week in Saudi Arabia. However, the format and agenda of this meeting remain uncertain.