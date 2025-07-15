$41.840.05
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Trump did not confirm readiness to meet with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 2902 views

Donald Trump did not confirm his intention to meet with the Russian dictator and did not express unequivocal support for Ukraine. He stated that he is "on the side of humanity" and seeks to "end the bloodshed."

Trump did not confirm readiness to meet with Putin

In response to questions from Russian media, US President Donald Trump did not confirm his intention to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and did not express unequivocal support for Ukraine, stating that he is "on the side of humanity" and seeks to "end the bloodshed," writes UNN.

As stated, "Trump did not confirm that he is ready to meet with Putin" and expressed disappointment with the dialogue regarding Ukraine.

The US leader also "responded negatively" to the question of whether he is on Ukraine's side and stated that he is "on the side of humanity and wants an end to the bloodshed."

Putin, ignoring Trump, may continue war in Ukraine - Reuters15.07.25, 17:35 • 6026 views

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
