Trump considers plan to get rid of occupiers from every inch of Ukrainian land “unrealistic”

Mike Waltz, the future National Security Advisor to the US President, stated the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine, but pointed out that it is impossible to return all the occupied territories to Ukraine. He said this in an interview with the American TV channel ABC News, according to UNN.

When asked about a realistic timeframe for a ceasefire in Ukraine, he replied: “We would love to see a ceasefire anytime, any day. I think that would be an extremely positive first step on both sides. And it would allow us to move to the framework of some type of negotiated solution. Everybody knows that this has to end diplomatically. I just don't think it's realistic to say we're going to kick every Russian off every inch of Ukrainian land. Even Crimea, President Trump recognized that reality. And I think it's a big step forward that the whole world recognizes this reality.”

He reminded that North Korea is already involved in the “conflict”. “This conflict can spread, and we have to stop it,” Waltz emphasized.

Waltz announced the preparation of a meeting between the newly elected US president and Putin to discuss the end of the war. According to Waltz, a telephone conversation between the two may take place in the near future.