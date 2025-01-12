Trump considers plan to get rid of occupiers from every inch of Ukrainian land “unrealistic”

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 37274 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144149 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125546 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133286 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133001 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169255 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110318 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162724 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104397 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113931 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 88845 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128422 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127070 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 86437 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100195 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144149 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169255 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162724 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190532 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179795 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127070 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128422 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142266 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133952 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151189 views
Trump considers plan to get rid of occupiers from every inch of Ukrainian land “unrealistic”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36173 views

Mike Waltz, the future US National Security Advisor, called for a ceasefire in Ukraine. He believes that the complete liberation of Ukrainian territories from the Russians, including Crimea, is unrealistic.

Mike Waltz, the future National Security Advisor to the US President, stated the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine, but pointed out that it is impossible to return all the occupied territories to Ukraine. He said this in an interview with the American TV channel ABC News, according to UNN.

When asked about a realistic timeframe for a ceasefire in Ukraine, he replied:  “We would love to see a ceasefire anytime, any day. I think that would be an extremely positive first step on both sides. And it would allow us to move to the framework of some type of negotiated solution. Everybody knows that this has to end diplomatically. I just don't think it's realistic to say we're going to kick every Russian off every inch of Ukrainian land. Even Crimea, President Trump recognized that reality. And I think it's a big step forward that the whole world recognizes this reality.” 

He reminded that North Korea is already involved in the “conflict”. “This conflict can spread, and we have to stop it,” Waltz emphasized.

Addendum Addendum

Waltz announced the preparation of a meeting between the newly elected US president and Putin to discuss the end of the war. According to Waltz, a telephone conversation between the two may take place in the near future.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

