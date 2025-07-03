Trump confirmed plans to talk with Putin

US President Donald Trump confirmed a phone conversation with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin today, July 3, which he wrote about on the social network Truth Social, writes UNN.

Details

"I will speak with Russian President Putin at 10:00 AM (5:00 PM Kyiv time - ed.). Thank you!" Trump wrote.

Putin said he would speak with Trump today

Addition

The Financial Times reported that US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to discuss the sudden halt of some key US arms supplies to Ukraine on Friday, July 4, during a phone call.

Sources said that the President of Ukraine will also raise the issue of potential future arms sales.

The time of the talks may change, people familiar with the planning said. The White House and the Office of the President of Ukraine, as stated, did not respond to requests for comment on the planned conversation.