Trump confirmed plans to talk with Putin

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 4470 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM • 14146 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 18281 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
10:48 AM • 32738 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 43346 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 80084 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 51459 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 49906 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 39185 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29083 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2.6m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threatJuly 3, 05:52 AM • 74713 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 35606 views
NATO confident - US will reduce its troops in Europe: alliance revises defense plan09:55 AM • 63438 views
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office10:55 AM • 56498 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 37371 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"02:09 PM • 7999 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribes01:33 PM • 13797 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted01:08 PM • 15041 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violations12:45 PM • 22196 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 38807 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 36655 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 52328 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 59911 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 66648 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 121010 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Trump confirmed plans to talk with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 399 views

Donald Trump confirmed a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin, scheduled for today at 10:00 AM US time. He announced this on Truth Social.

Trump confirmed plans to talk with Putin

US President Donald Trump confirmed a phone conversation with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin today, July 3, which he wrote about on the social network Truth Social, writes UNN.

Details

"I will speak with Russian President Putin at 10:00 AM (5:00 PM Kyiv time - ed.). Thank you!" Trump wrote.

Putin said he would speak with Trump today03.07.25, 16:32 • 521 view

Addition

The Financial Times reported that US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to discuss the sudden halt of some key US arms supplies to Ukraine on Friday, July 4, during a phone call.

Sources said that the President of Ukraine will also raise the issue of potential future arms sales.

The time of the talks may change, people familiar with the planning said. The White House and the Office of the President of Ukraine, as stated, did not respond to requests for comment on the planned conversation.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9