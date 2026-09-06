U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly changed his usual look, appearing in public with a noticeably darker shade of hair. The Yew York Post reported this, writes UNN.

Details

Trump attracted public attention with a change in his image. The U.S. president’s hair became noticeably darker, changing from blonde to a chestnut shade. At the same time, the White House chief’s hairstyle remained unchanged.

"Trump’s darker mane sent the internet into a frenzy, as this was one of the few instances when he messed up his signature hairstyle", the article says.

The publication notes that the U.S. president appeared with the new hair color on September 4, when he flew in to play golf with Fox News host Bret Baier and several others, but later that same day Trump was again spotted in his usual appearance.

Trump's support for AI data centers could hurt Republicans in the elections