Trump called the negotiations with Putin and Zelensky "very good"
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said he spoke with Putin and Zelensky to reconcile the countries. He seeks to stop the bloodshed and large payments by the US, calling on Europe to pay as well.
US President Donald Trump said that his telephone conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday were "two very good conversations." He said this in an interview with Breitbart News, UNN writes.
Details
"The conversation with President Putin was yesterday (March 18) - it went very well. Then I spoke today (March 19) with President Zelenskyy and explained what happened yesterday, and my goal is to reconcile these two countries," Trump said in an interview in the President's private dining room near the Oval Office on Wednesday, March 19.
We had two very good phone calls, and I believe a deal will be reached so that we can stop the bloodshed that is happening there
The head of the White House added that the parties are working on a ceasefire and said that in Russia's war against Ukraine, "two or more thousand people" die every week.
"I want to stop it. I also want to stop the large payments that we have to make. I also want Europe to pay as much as we do, because it hasn't been paying," the US president said.
At the same time, Trump once again pointed out that, in his opinion, this situation arose due to the incompetence of his predecessor Joe Biden.
Addition
US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg called the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy wonderful. According to him, the head of the White House is negotiating with both Ukraine and Russia in order to cease fire and conclude a peace agreement.
In turn, Zelenskyy said that his conversation with Trump "was positive, very meaningful and frank." According to him, in particular, they talked about the first step towards a ceasefire, the situation on the battlefield and the consequences of Russian strikes.