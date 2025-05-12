Trump called the meeting between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul very important: the US President is already waiting for "good things"

US President Donald Trump called the Ukrainian-Russian meeting in Istanbul very important and expects "good things" after it." This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

A very important Russian-Ukrainian meeting on Thursday. Good things may come out of the meeting - Trump noted.

According to the publication, the President of the United States added that he "strongly insisted" that the meeting take place.

Stop the bloodshed. This is bloodshed - he stressed.

Let us remind you

Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12 and will personally wait for Putin in Turkey on May 15. Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.