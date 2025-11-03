$42.080.01
Trump called Putin and Xi Jinping "tough and smart leaders" who should not be trifled with

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

US President Donald Trump described the leaders of the Kremlin and China as "tough and smart leaders" who must be treated with utmost seriousness. He noted that negotiations with them are "not easy," considering them serious adversaries.

Trump called Putin and Xi Jinping "tough and smart leaders" who should not be trifled with

US President Donald Trump called the Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping "tough and smart leaders" with whom it is necessary to deal with maximum seriousness. The American leader said this in an interview with the "60 Minutes" program on CBS News, reports UNN.

Details

Answering the question of who is more difficult to negotiate with - the Russian or Chinese leader, Donald Trump noted that negotiations with both are "not easy," and he considers the politicians themselves serious opponents.

Both are tough. Both are smart. Both, both are very strong leaders. You can't joke with them. You have to take them very seriously. They don't... they don't come and say, "What a beautiful day! Look how beautiful it is. The sun is shining, it's so great." These are serious people. These are tough and smart leaders.

- said the US President.

The American leader also commented on the red carpet he organized for Putin on August 15, when he met him for a summit in Alaska.

"Well, I roll out the red carpet for everyone," Trump replied briefly.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that he discussed nuclear disarmament with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, and also explained the reasons for the United States resuming nuclear tests.

