Trump called Orban a "fantastic" and "great leader"
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, calling him a "fantastic" and "great leader." Trump also mentioned his support for Orban in the last election, where he won by a 28-point margin.
I call him (Orban - ed.). You know, I emphasize this a little bit. You are fantastic. Okay. I know a lot of people disagree with me, but I'm the only one who matters, what I get. You are fantastic. He's a great leader. I supported him in the last election. He won by 28 points. So this time you will achieve even better results. If there are more elections, you will achieve great results, and we appreciate that. We support you 100%, that's important
