Trump called Orban a "fantastic" and "great leader"

US President Donald Trump called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban "fantastic" and a "great leader," UNN reports.

I call him (Orban - ed.). You know, I emphasize this a little bit. You are fantastic. Okay. I know a lot of people disagree with me, but I'm the only one who matters, what I get. You are fantastic. He's a great leader. I supported him in the last election. He won by 28 points. So this time you will achieve even better results. If there are more elections, you will achieve great results, and we appreciate that. We support you 100%, that's important