Trump called on Brazilian authorities to stop "unmotivated persecution" of Bolsonaro

US President Donald Trump called the prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a "witch hunt," criticized his accusers, and called for the politician to be left alone so that the people could judge him. He wrote about this on his Truth Social network, UNN reports.

Details

The American leader stated that during his first presidential term, he had the opportunity to get to know Bolsonaro closely.

Brazil is committing a terrible injustice in its treatment of former President Jair Bolsonaro. I am watching this, as is the whole world: they do nothing but persecute him day after day, night after night, month after month, year after year! He is guilty of nothing but fighting for the PEOPLE - Trump wrote.

According to him, Bolsonaro was a strong leader who sincerely loved his country and was a "very tough negotiator on trade issues."

His elections were very close, and now he is leading in the polls again. This is nothing but an attack on a political opponent - and I know well what that is like! This happened to me, ten times stronger, and now our country has become the "HOTTEST" in the world. I will be watching this WITCH HUNT very closely - against Jair Bolsonaro, his family, and thousands of his supporters. The only trial that should take place is the trial of the Brazilian voters. This is called elections - Trump emphasized.

He called on Brazilians to leave Bolsonaro alone.

Recall

In February of this year, the Brazilian prosecutor's office charged former President Jair Bolsonaro with conspiracy against the current head of state, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The case is being heard by the Supreme Court, and the accused could face up to 40 years in prison if found guilty.

Bolsonaro is barred from participating in elections until 2030, but he remains an active critic of the current government.

The ex-president himself denies his involvement in the conspiracy, claiming political pressure from the current government. At the time of his supporters' attack on state institutions, he was in the United States, which raised additional questions about his role in these events.

The consideration of the case could have serious political and legal consequences not only for Bolsonaro but also for everyone involved in the attempt to disrupt the democratic process in Brazil.