Trump announced UFC fight at the White House

US President Donald Trump announced that a mixed martial arts (UFC) championship would be held at the White House. Speaking to reporters, he added that six thousand people would be able to watch the event in the White House courtyard, UNN reports.

Details

"We're going to have a UFC fight right at the White House. There will probably be six thousand people in front of the White House," Trump said.

President Trump also added that Ellipse Park, located south of the White House fence, could accommodate 80-90 thousand spectators.

Recall

President Donald Trump announced that the UFC fights would be timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of US Independence Day.

"Each of our national park battlefields and historic sites will have special events to honor 'America250,' and I even think we're going to have a UFC fight," Trump said on the eve of the July 4th Independence Day holiday during a speech at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, which kicked off a year-long celebration of the 250th anniversary.