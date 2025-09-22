Trump announced UFC fight at the White House

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 1342 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 5192 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
05:30 AM • 10957 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 12489 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 26359 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 43697 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 53908 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 60029 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 56687 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 83819 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
An explosion occurred in Lviv Oblast: what is knownPhotoSeptember 21, 09:57 PM • 13043 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv due to UAV threatSeptember 21, 10:15 PM • 12174 views
Unknown drones attacked a substation in Krasnodar Krai: at least five hits recordedPhotoSeptember 21, 11:50 PM • 10112 views
Residential buildings are on fire in Boryspil district, Kyiv region, due to a Russian attack - OVASeptember 22, 01:27 AM • 4416 views
The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damaged02:50 AM • 10461 views
Publications
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 1342 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures05:30 AM • 10957 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 57536 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 40006 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 83819 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Danylo Hetmantsev
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 3364 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 74461 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 97496 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 44804 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 44166 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Mi-8
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

Trump announced UFC fight at the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

US President Donald Trump announced a UFC championship at the White House. Six thousand people will be able to watch the event in the courtyard and 80-90 thousand in Ellipse Park.

Trump announced UFC fight at the White House

US President Donald Trump announced that a mixed martial arts (UFC) championship would be held at the White House. Speaking to reporters, he added that six thousand people would be able to watch the event in the White House courtyard, UNN reports.

Details

"We're going to have a UFC fight right at the White House. There will probably be six thousand people in front of the White House," Trump said.

President Trump also added that Ellipse Park, located south of the White House fence, could accommodate 80-90 thousand spectators.

Recall

President Donald Trump announced that the UFC fights would be timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of US Independence Day.

"Each of our national park battlefields and historic sites will have special events to honor 'America250,' and I even think we're going to have a UFC fight," Trump said on the eve of the July 4th Independence Day holiday during a speech at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, which kicked off a year-long celebration of the 250th anniversary.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SportsNews of the World
Iowa
White House
Donald Trump
United States