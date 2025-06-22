Trump announced a US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 06:14 PM • 15278 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 37698 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 96706 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 76353 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 111446 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 209363 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 178203 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 91526 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95425 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88427 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
79%
748mm
Popular news
Short-term rains with thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in Ukraine: weather forecast for June 22June 21, 03:38 PM • 4298 views
Iran called Europe's proposals at Geneva talks unrealisticJune 21, 05:13 PM • 18856 views
The business trip will end, he must return: Zelensky about ChernyshovJune 21, 05:49 PM • 11818 views
The US secretly agreed with Russia on a draft UN resolution for the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine - Le Monde07:57 PM • 4462 views
Serhiy Dobrovolsky, a serviceman released from captivity, died in Rivne region09:20 PM • 8978 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 96706 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 209363 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 178203 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 110143 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 159237 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Ali Khamenei
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Iran
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movie11:04 PM • 1330 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 15278 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 28024 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 34249 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 42821 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Fox News
The New York Times
Oil

Trump announced a US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three of Iran's nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation concluded, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

Trump announced a US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

The United States of America attacked Iran's nuclear facilities. US President Donald Trump announced this on the Truth Social social network, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the US operation was "very successful"; three nuclear facilities in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, were attacked.

All planes are now outside Iranian airspace. A full load of bombs was dropped on the main target, Fordow

— the American president declared.

He congratulated "our great American warriors."

"No other army in the world could have done this. It's time for peace!" - added Trump.

Recall

A few days ago, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt announced that US President Donald Trump would decide whether the United States would strike Iran within two weeks.

Earlier, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, rejected Donald Trump's call for unconditional surrender and threatened the US with irreparable damage in the event of military intervention.

US deploys B-2 stealth bombers amid Iran tensions - media21.06.25, 13:00 • 11758 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9