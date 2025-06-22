Trump announced a US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

The United States of America attacked Iran's nuclear facilities. US President Donald Trump announced this on the Truth Social social network, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the US operation was "very successful"; three nuclear facilities in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, were attacked.

All planes are now outside Iranian airspace. A full load of bombs was dropped on the main target, Fordow — the American president declared.

He congratulated "our great American warriors."

"No other army in the world could have done this. It's time for peace!" - added Trump.

Recall

A few days ago, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt announced that US President Donald Trump would decide whether the United States would strike Iran within two weeks.

Earlier, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, rejected Donald Trump's call for unconditional surrender and threatened the US with irreparable damage in the event of military intervention.

US deploys B-2 stealth bombers amid Iran tensions - media