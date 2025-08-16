Trump announced a joint meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin even before negotiations - Fox News

US President Donald Trump, even before the talks, stated that his next meeting would involve three leaders: Trump himself, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russian dictator Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to Trump's statement in an interview with Fox News.

Earlier, Trump emphasized the importance of bilateral negotiations with the Kremlin regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, negotiations between the US President and Russian dictator Putin in a narrow format in Alaska have concluded. The meeting lasted about three hours.

Preparations are currently underway for a joint press conference.

