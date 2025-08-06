Trump and Zelensky started a phone conversation - Media

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
05:25 PM • 1342 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 35386 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 37714 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 39924 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 36405 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 68398 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 68779 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 46458 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43474 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
August 6, 08:44 AM • 42740 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3.6m/s
80%
751mm
Popular news
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the thresholdAugust 6, 07:40 AM • 56375 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 69674 views
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste12:01 PM • 40110 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 62372 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 42481 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 35426 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 31907 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 01:03 PM • 68425 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 43045 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 62924 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Steve Witkoff
Iryna Vereshchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 70140 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 98339 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 92354 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 105927 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 124818 views
Actual
COVID-19
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Trump and Zelensky started a phone conversation - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1490 views

The presidents of the USA and Ukraine, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, have started a phone conversation.

Trump and Zelensky started a phone conversation - Media

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have started their conversation. This was reported by an Axios journalist, citing a source, according to UNN.

Trump is currently on the phone with Zelenskyy 

- wrote correspondent Barak Ravid, citing a source.

Additionally

As reported by UNN, US President Donald Trump will hold his second phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week. The conversation will take place against the backdrop of White House envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Recall

Three weeks ago, Trump stated that he was giving Putin a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The ultimatum came after Trump became convinced that the Russian dictator was not negotiating in good faith. Last week, Trump shortened the deadline for the same reason.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy