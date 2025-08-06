Trump and Zelensky started a phone conversation - Media

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have started their conversation. This was reported by an Axios journalist, citing a source, according to UNN.

Trump is currently on the phone with Zelenskyy - wrote correspondent Barak Ravid, citing a source.

Additionally

As reported by UNN, US President Donald Trump will hold his second phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week. The conversation will take place against the backdrop of White House envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Recall

Three weeks ago, Trump stated that he was giving Putin a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The ultimatum came after Trump became convinced that the Russian dictator was not negotiating in good faith. Last week, Trump shortened the deadline for the same reason.