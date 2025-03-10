Trump and Xi may meet in April despite the trade war between the countries
Kyiv • UNN
Representatives from the US and China are coordinating a possible meeting of the state leaders in April. China seeks an official format for the meeting in Beijing or Washington, despite the introduction of new mutual trade restrictions.
Reports UNN citing South China Morning Post.
An international high-level US-China meeting could take place as early as April, despite the escalation of the trade war between China and the States.
US President Donald Trump may visit China as early as next month, according to numerous diplomatic sources, as the American leader has focused on reaching an agreement with Beijing after returning to the White House.
It is still unclear how far discussions regarding a potential trip have progressed.
One Chinese source reported that "it is currently more difficult for Beijing officials to communicate with their colleagues in Washington than during the Biden administration, as Washington is undergoing radical changes."
Beijing is imposing tariffs 10-15% on imports of American chicken, wheat, corn, and other products. China is also blocking 25 US companies from conducting business and procurement without special permission.