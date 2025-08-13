Trump and Putin will not be able to make a deal on Ukraine without Zelensky - The Daily Telegraph

The conclusion of any agreement regarding the war in Ukraine during the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska is unlikely. This is reported by The Daily Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

The authors indicate that no agreements between the leaders of the USA and Russia are possible due to the absence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the negotiations.

The European Union and the President of Ukraine himself fought for his participation in the summit - the publication reminds.

The authors predict that one of the main stumbling blocks in the issue of a ceasefire is territorial concessions.

"Russia is determined to take control of the Ukrainian Donbas, where some of the fiercest battles of the war have raged. Mr. Trump said this week that he believes a peace deal would require a territorial exchange, but Mr. Zelenskyy has categorically rejected this option," the article says.

The authors, quoting the head of the Ukrainian state, summarize that "a true, real and fair result can only be achieved with the participation of Ukraine and Europe."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated serious consequences for Russia if Putin does not stop the war. This will happen after their meeting in Alaska.

US President Donald Trump rated his phone conversation with European leaders and Volodymyr Zelenskyy a 10 out of 10. The conversation took place two days before the summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

White House calls Trump-Putin summit in Alaska "listening exercise"