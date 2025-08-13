Trump and Putin will not be able to make a deal on Ukraine without Zelensky - The Daily Telegraph

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
07:25 PM • 4454 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to establish responsibility for violating the curfew
04:57 PM • 14998 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 23862 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 27156 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 32434 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 70848 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 74044 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 140343 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 64507 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 117131 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0.6m/s
64%
756mm
Popular news
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideoAugust 13, 11:10 AM • 71245 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 41790 views
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - reportAugust 13, 01:12 PM • 39028 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 18800 views
MP Fedir Khrystychenko declared wanted: new details of the case03:06 PM • 14841 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 140343 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 117131 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 109534 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 120481 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 92041 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 18853 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 41874 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 95779 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 112493 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 46243 views
Actual
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Crude
Pistol
MultiCam (camouflage)

Trump and Putin will not be able to make a deal on Ukraine without Zelensky - The Daily Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

A deal on the war in Ukraine between Trump and Putin in Alaska is unlikely due to Zelensky's absence from the negotiations. Territorial concessions are the main stumbling block, with the President of Ukraine rejecting territorial exchange.

Trump and Putin will not be able to make a deal on Ukraine without Zelensky - The Daily Telegraph

The conclusion of any agreement regarding the war in Ukraine during the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska is unlikely. This is reported by The Daily Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

The authors indicate that no agreements between the leaders of the USA and Russia are possible due to the absence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the negotiations.

The European Union and the President of Ukraine himself fought for his participation in the summit

- the publication reminds.

The authors predict that one of the main stumbling blocks in the issue of a ceasefire is territorial concessions.

"Russia is determined to take control of the Ukrainian Donbas, where some of the fiercest battles of the war have raged. Mr. Trump said this week that he believes a peace deal would require a territorial exchange, but Mr. Zelenskyy has categorically rejected this option," the article says.

The authors, quoting the head of the Ukrainian state, summarize that "a true, real and fair result can only be achieved with the participation of Ukraine and Europe."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated serious consequences for Russia if Putin does not stop the war. This will happen after their meeting in Alaska.

US President Donald Trump rated his phone conversation with European leaders and Volodymyr Zelenskyy a 10 out of 10. The conversation took place two days before the summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

White House calls Trump-Putin summit in Alaska "listening exercise"13.08.25, 04:00 • 4020 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine