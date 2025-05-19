Trump holding call with Putin - Axios

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin are holding a telephone conversation to discuss efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the war with Ukraine. A White House spokesman confirmed that the call began on Monday morning local time, Axios reports, writes UNN.

Trump is also expected to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, the publication notes.

The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump's conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled for today, and after that the American leader is going to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump announced telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for Monday at 5:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. local time). And after that - with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of NATO member states.

Later, the same time of the planned negotiations with Putin was confirmed in the Kremlin.

US President Donald Trump's chief negotiator on the Russian-Ukrainian war, Steve Witkoff, predicts a "successful" telephone conversation between Trump and Putin on Monday, May 19. According to him, this conversation "will greatly help determine where we are and how we should end these negotiations."

On the eve of the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with the leaders of the United States, Italy, France and Germany.

Putin is going to negotiate with Trump confident in his advantage, Western assessments differ from his confidence in prospects of Russia on battlefield - Bloomberg