Trump and Putin began talks in Alaska
Kyiv • UNN
Talks between Presidents Putin and Trump have started in Alaska. The meeting is taking place in a "three-on-three" format.
US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin have begun negotiations in Alaska, media present at the summit reported, writes UNN.
Details
Russian media report that Putin and Trump's negotiations began in a "three-on-three" format.
AP writes that Trump and Putin "have begun talks on a possible deal to end the years-long war between Russia and Ukraine."
The summit is taking place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.
Journalists have already been asked to leave the room where the meeting is taking place.
Addition
A senior White House official previously reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would join US President Donald Trump for today's first meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and his advisors.
With Putin at the meeting are expected to be Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his aide Yuri Ushakov.
According to the official, this will replace what was initially described as a "tete-a-tete" meeting between Trump and Putin.
Translators are also expected to be present.
Alaska Summit: Trump-Putin "tete-a-tete" meeting format to be changed - report15.08.25, 21:30 • 1398 views
The meeting started after Trump and Putin arrived in Alaska, where they simultaneously exited their planes, met, and shook hands. They traveled to the meeting in the same car.