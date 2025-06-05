Trump and Merz met in the White House

US President Donald Trump is meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House, UNN reports, citing CNN.

According to the publication, this is the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the United States and Germany, which takes place against the backdrop of discussions on a number of important international issues.

Let us remind you

As UNN reported, Donald Trump is open to negotiations with Putin and Zelensky provided they participate together. Turkey is initiating a summit with the participation of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and the United States.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed the possibility of supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.